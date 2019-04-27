MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy support Iowa bill HF669 creating arbitrary, fixed monthly fees for anyone generating part of their own electricity (as with solar).
Utilities sell any private, excess solar to neighbors at full retail (most expensive part of the day) and replace it at night with rock bottom cost nighttime electricity, making a nice profit already.
Private solar makes electricity on hot summer days at the edges of the grid, reducing grid costs and helping prevent brownouts for everyone.
These new fees are a step to reduce independence for farmers, churches, schools, as well as home and small business owners. It will hurt local solar jobs in Iowa communities across the state.
Let your Iowa legislators know our corporate utilities already have plenty of monopoly electricity control. Vote against HF 669.
Iowans value freedom. We tolerate monopolies only to the extent necessary.
Marc Franke
Ely, Iowa