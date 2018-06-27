America is about to celebrate Independence Day commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. America was made up of immigrants from many countries. Everyone in this country except descendants of native Americans have ancestors who migrated to America for a better life.
Those immigrants as well as each one of us are very fortunate that they came to live in America, the land of the free. This country has had numerous ups and downs but we have always bounced back to remain great. However, it seems we are forgetting that we are all immigrants, obviously the fortunate ones. We are forgetting we are to love thy neighbor as thy self, feed the hungry, take care of the poor and homeless. It's simply unconscionable to treat our fellow man the way these immigrants are being treated now.
Stripping children from their parents and putting them in internment camps is cruel and inhumane, certainly not the American way. There has to be a better way to handle the immigrants trying to come to America. These are human beings just like us, they are loved by God just as much as us. They do not deserve to be treated any less than human beings. All they want is exactly what our ancestors wanted, a better life for their families.
America has quickly lost its status in the world. I hope and pray we can bounce back once more.
Linda Hoepner
Davenport