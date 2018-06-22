As I see it there is a big problem in today's society and that is of discernment. Discernment is the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, good and bad. I acknowledge this is according to God and the Ten Commandments.
Thus the letter writer of June 6 concerning "Gov't isn't 'pro-life'" has the comparison of war and the child in the womb. Both produce death. Confusing I may be in that in war is self-defense against someone trying to kill you. But in abortion, the baby does not come with an AK-47. War and abortion comparisons are really apples and oranges.
Another part of discernment is how Satan can twist good words into representing evil. One example is how the phrase pro-choice, which is very good to all, represents those that support abortion. In reality the fact is that all of us are "pro-choice" because that really represents freedom to choose. This freedom comes from God. You can choose evil or good, life or death. Should it not be pro-death and pro-life?
I truly think that Americans better return to God and the Ten Commandments to start to discern better for the freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
William M. Grothus
Bettendorf