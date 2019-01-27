I would like to write a letter commending Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane for the work he is doing. So often those who are serving the public only hear the negative about how they are performing their duties.
As you probably know, our local police departments have their hands full with this epidemic of car thefts going on these days. It would be very easy for Lane to ask for as many officers as he can get.
So it's refreshing to read where even though he could use 10 new personnel in the upcoming budget, the sheriff is willing to fund only six of the much needed positions at this time.
Lane doesn't want to put a large burden on the taxpayers.
I want to give a special thanks to him for not only protecting our county, but for his concern for us taxpayers. Keep up the good work.
Bernie Thiergart
Bettendorf