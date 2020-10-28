 Skip to main content
Letter: We support King
We are a week away from the election and want to state we are supporting Esther Joy King for Congress.

She represents the values that are important to us. Esther is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment, two values that are very important to us here in western Illinois.

Esther, as the daughter of Christian missionaries, learned the true meaning of service.

We are excited to see her serve us in Congress. Join us in voting for Esther Joy King on Nov. 3.

Victor and Susan DeBlock

Viola, Ill.

