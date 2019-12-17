Letter: We the people

I am not a very political person, but I do care about the wellbeing of all in our nation. It concerns me that as our country's leaders move forward with the impeachment of the president, that members of his party have already made up their minds that he's innocent without really looking at the facts brought before them.

How do we teach our children and hold ourselves accountable if we don't look at the facts and base our decision of innocence or guilt on the facts, not our feelings or our loyalty?

We must hold ourselves and others accountable for wrongdoing. We must take responsibility for our behavior and stop making excuses when we know full well we are in the wrong.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am loyal to my family, and I love them, but I do not make excuses for bad behavior or decisions that affect others.

I implore the leaders of the country to set aside their alliances and listen to the facts before them and make a decision that is in the best interests of the people who have put them into office, the people of the United States, not the parties of the United States. We the people.

Tammera Long

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0