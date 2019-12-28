Letter: We the people

There are fundamental misstatements in the Dec 12 editorial by John Hendrickson and Stephen King. They say, "individual states created the Constitution." States did not authorize the writing of an entirely new Constitution, nor were state legislatures directly involved in its ratification. Each state held special state-ratifying conventions.

Note the preamble of the Constitution states, "WE THE PEOPLE of the United States ..." The authority for the Constitution is from the people.

The second misstatement is the Constitution grants states "sovereign power." The 10th Amendment states: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people." Any inference of a grant of sovereignty is incorrect.

In several places, the editorial says a direct democracy is dangerous and an unchecked majority should be feared. The federal system with state rights are presented as the bulwark of our civil liberties. While our Founding Fathers believed an unchecked majority would endanger minority rights, they were equally concerned about a tyranny by a minority. The Constitution's checks and balances were designed to prevent both possibilities.