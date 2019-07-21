We the people of these United States, that is what our beloved Constitution reads.
Not us, them, those, they or other people. It reads: 'We the people.'
It seems so many have forgotten that, especially our president with all his bigoted, demigod, racial rantings.
Thank you to our Democratic House and to representatives Will Hurd, Susan Brooks, Fred Upton, Brian Fitzgerald and Justin Amash for signing the resolution condemning the president's tweets. Shame on the rest of the Republicans for not voting for this resolution. Where are your guts, your spine?
We need to call out this president for his shameful behavior. All of us citizens need to call out against racial hatred where and when we see it.
We the people of the United States deserve better.
As the Constitution reads: "We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
Let us not forget these beautiful words, this oath that we all learned in school, fought for and hold so dear to ourselves.
Evidently this president never learned this in his private schools and college. Shame, shame, shame.
I will remember these words of hate from the White House, and all who ignored them, at election time. I hope the rest of my countrymen do the same.
Darrell Thompson
Sherrard