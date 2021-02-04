 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We who are healthy should wait
topical

Letter: We who are healthy should wait

{{featured_button_text}}

I am a healthy 73-year-old retiree, and I urge everyone who fits that description to not jump in immediately to get a Covid vaccination. As reported, there are simply not enough vaccines to inoculate Iowa's most vulnerable people and all of the healthy 65-75 year old retirees.

Governor Kim Reynolds' Infectious Disease Advisory Council voted Jan. 11 that the first vaccines should go to health care workers, and nursing home residents and staff, then the vaccine should go to Iowans 75 and older, school personnel, police and firefighters, meatpacking workers and prison staff and inmates.

But against the advice of this advisory council, the governor opened the floodgates by announcing that 65-to-75 year old people could also apply for this round of vaccines. Mark my words: Unless we healthy 65-to-75 year old retirees restrain ourselves, we will overwhelm the supply of vaccines that is desperately needed for others.

So let us be Iowans and care for each other. If, like me, you are a healthy 65-to-75 year old retiree, join me and wait until the more at-risk populations get the vaccine before jamming the phone lines and the on-line link-ups.

Gary Sanders

Iowa City

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Shame

Freedom of the press is required for our nation to remain free. It is a fragile liberty that should be safeguarded with absolute ferocity. The…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Moving on

  • Updated

The GOP's response to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has bounced between: It was a false flag operation, it wasn't us, we were never t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News