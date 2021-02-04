Letter: We who are healthy should wait

I am a healthy 73-year-old retiree, and I urge everyone who fits that description to not jump in immediately to get a Covid vaccination. As reported, there are simply not enough vaccines to inoculate Iowa's most vulnerable people and all of the healthy 65-75 year old retirees.

Governor Kim Reynolds' Infectious Disease Advisory Council voted Jan. 11 that the first vaccines should go to health care workers, and nursing home residents and staff, then the vaccine should go to Iowans 75 and older, school personnel, police and firefighters, meatpacking workers and prison staff and inmates.

But against the advice of this advisory council, the governor opened the floodgates by announcing that 65-to-75 year old people could also apply for this round of vaccines. Mark my words: Unless we healthy 65-to-75 year old retirees restrain ourselves, we will overwhelm the supply of vaccines that is desperately needed for others.

So let us be Iowans and care for each other. If, like me, you are a healthy 65-to-75 year old retiree, join me and wait until the more at-risk populations get the vaccine before jamming the phone lines and the on-line link-ups.

Gary Sanders

Iowa City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0