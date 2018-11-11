Millennials and Generation Z, or whatever name one prefers, are going to change the world for the better.
This group of people, my group of people, are probably among the most open-minded of individuals; we do not judge, we believe in doing what makes us happy is important as long it does not hurt anyone. In addition, I believe teenagers do not only get enough credit for being as open-mined as they are but for also being genuinely nice to others. For example, most people would never see a younger person get angry over waiting for a meal. There is a distinct difference in the way older generations and newer generations handle things.
On the one hand, the younger one seems to be more sympathetic and understand while on the other, the older one is more begrudging. In regards to the previous example, younger groups of people tend to be more understanding of a waiter if their orders are taking longer; they know that it may not be the waiter’s fault.
There is a stereotype that Millennials and Generation Z kids are disrespectful and selfish. However, I believe some adults confuse being disrespectful with sticking up for oneself, which is completely unfair. Just because they are younger does not give adults the right to stifle their future leaders' opinions. Being pushed into silence is not something easily done for this congregation of people. Just like previous rebellious generations, such as in the 1960s, Millennials and Generation Z will not be silenced.
Alyssa Macias
Davenport