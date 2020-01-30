Letter: Wear a kippah

When a simple sign of devotion – a Sikh turban or a Cubs cap – becomes a target for violence, decent people respond. The machete attack on a rabbi’s Hanukkah party in December drew 25,000 people into New York’s streets to support Jews. This week, One Human Family is sponsoring Kippah Day for the Quad Cities. On Friday, Quad Citizens of goodwill will show solidarity with Jews by "walking a day in a kippah."

Reliable reports document an average of five daily anti-Jewish assaults in 2018. The kippah, also known as a yarmulke or skullcap, is a mark of Jewish identity and commitment that has become a target. While other communities know similar fear and uncertainty, many Jews feel the pressure in renewed and more frightening ways right now.

This week the world marks 75 years since Allied forces liberated Auschwitz, the largest and deadliest Nazi death camp. The social and political winds of our day have many Jews concerned about a resurgence of anti-Semitic violence.

Wearing a kippah may feel awkward; that’s the point. Our discomfort for a day will help us understand Jewish anxiety and empathize with their vulnerability. A sticker proclaiming "Life!" in English and Hebrew will extend our awareness and witness into the future.