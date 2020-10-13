 Skip to main content
Letter: Wear a mask, please!
Letter: Wear a mask, please!

Sung to "The Manor the Flying Trapeze"

Coronavirus

It flies out your mouth when you talk, cough or sneeze.

It wafts through the air with the greatest of ease.

But science informs how to mitigate spread for the health of it, wear a mask, please!

The virus will be here yet for awhile. A safe, effective vaccine? Not yet on file. Buck up! Wash your hands, social distance yourself, and won't you wear a mask, please?

It flies out your mouth when you eructate or sneeze.

It waft through the air with the greatest of ease.

But science informs how to mitigate spread --

for the health of it. Why won't you wear a mask? Please!

Anne Rapp

Davenport

