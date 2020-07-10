Letter: Wear a mask, save a life

I applaud Diana Broderson, mayor of Muscatine, who issued a proclamation that requires the wearing of masks in Muscatine. That’s leadership!

I was flabbergasted that the Scott County Board of Supervisors didn’t mandate wearing masks, at the very least, in all county buildings by both employees and the public at last week’s meeting.

I applaud Supervisor Ken Croken for putting wearing masks on the agenda for this week’s board meeting.

Everyone in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic has a responsibility to do their part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s been proven that wearing a mask in public slows the spread. Social distancing slows the spread. Frequent handwashing or use of a sanitizer slows the spread. Staying home saves lives.

Dr. Louis Katz, a recognized infectious diseases authority and Chief Medical Officer for the Scott County Health Department, posed this question, “How many deaths from COVID-19 are we willing to live with?”

If you think the 10 deaths in Scott County as of July 4th are 10 deaths too many, follow the guidelines to slow the spread, save lives and buy time until we have an effective vaccine.