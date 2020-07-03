Letter: Wear a mask, save a life

OK, this has been explained to you, but judging by the lack of face mask wearers, you didn’t get it. So I will go through this again, just for you (please read this slowly.) John was exposed to COVID-19 while in line at the convenience store. He wasn’t wearing a mask. Some guy ahead of him had COVID-19 and wasn’t symptomatic. John was at a bar a few days later not wearing a mask and exposed everyone at his high-top table. So now Mary, Steve, Jack, Susie, Tom, Sally, and Judy are infected with COVID-19, but none of them know it. Mary loves her grandma and went to see her Sunday. Because of the visit, Mary’s sweet grandma will be dead from COVID-19 in two weeks. Tom has diabetes, but doesn’t know it yet. COVID-19 knows, and will kill Tom in three weeks. Sally goes to work maskless and infects all of her coworkers and two of them go on ventilators. Steve infects two of his girlfriends, who go on to infect six other people, one of whom infects his dad, who dies a week later. Are you getting this? Can you now see the importance of wearing a mask? It’s not a political statement or “freedom” to go out without a mask, it’s murder. You kill your mom, dad, uncles, aunts, grandparents, your cousin with asthma, everyone. You did it with your irresponsibility and stupidity. Pray that those things don’t kill you.