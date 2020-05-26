Letter: Wear a mask
Letter: Wear a mask

The last couple of times I've been in Hy-Vee, I've seen firefighters shopping for groceries. None of them were wearing masks. I understand it is not mandatory to wear a mask. Masks can protect you from others and/or protect others from you.

I wear a mask to protect them, first-responders and all others from any possible infection. I would hope they would want to do the same.

Jill Vande Wiele

Davenport

