Letter: Wear a mask

On Saturday, I stopped briefly at a vendor's market in a parking lot in East Moline. A beautiful day was ruined by the sight of vendors and customers side by side at tables, clothes racks and pay pads with no masks on anyone.

In contrast, people in Japan are wearing masks. The United States has roughly three times more people than Japan. The United States has had 100 times more deaths from COVID-19 than Japan. Masks are an important factor.

If you don't care whether your neighbor's grandmother dies in the pandemic, don't wear a mask. If you don't care whether your favorite restaurant goes out of business in a second round of stay-at-home closures, don't wear a mask. If you don't care whether a two-year-old suffers in agony from an overactive immune system after recovering from the virus, don't wear a mask.

If you do care about these things and more, wear a mask when you go into a store or shop at a farmer's market and share this letter with others.

Tom McKay

Hampton

