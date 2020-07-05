Letter: Wearing a mask shouldn't be political

It's curious when some say that people that wear masks (to protect us all), are being controlled by some mysterious force. I remember when the virus first started, and being new, it did scare us. Many scrambled to find a mask, even though it was said they probably wouldn't help. Which it turned out, was said mainly because health care workers began to have shortages, and the thought was to save the masks for them. Back then no one thought about it in a political way at all. Then Trump proclaimed that he didn't like the look and wouldn't wear one, and of course, following his lead so did many of his supporters. But just refusing to wear a mask was not enough, the Trump line spread. "Don't live your life being afraid, don't be a scaredy cat." They had to turn it into an us verses them thing, and in an insulting Trumpian way at that. Now they look down and make fun of the people who literally are trying to keep the country open by wearing a mask to contain the virus. They don't wear them because of one conman who basically, doesn't give a rat's behind about anything but himself, Vladimir Putin and the stock market. The rest of us do wear them because all the doctors and scientists say it is vitally important to do so, because it would save thousands of lives. Who's really being controlled?