Letter: Webster is a great steward

American politics have become too polarizing! Commercials depicting current elected official raising taxes when they are doing normal business is misleading and wrong!

I am a current elected official and I know firsthand if you have to cover operation costs of enterprise funds, then you have to raise fees charged to the customers. It is very complicated balancing revenues against expenses while keeping general revenue funds (local property taxes) separate from enterprise funds.

Scott Webster has been a great steward of the taxpayer's money while serving on the Bettendorf City Council and I'm confident he will do the same at the state level.

I endorse Scott Webster and I encourage everyone to do the same.

Brian Dockery

Eldridge