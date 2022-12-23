 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Welcome back, Kurt

Letters logo

Sooo glad to see Kurt Ulrich back. You have been missed. My sister and I really enjoy your column.

Ruth Stivers

Davenport

