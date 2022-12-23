Letter: Welcome back, Kurt

Sooo glad to see Kurt Ulrich back. You have been missed. My sister and I really enjoy your column.
Ruth Stivers
Davenport
"If you don't read the newspaper you are uninformed. If you do, you're misinformed." Samuel Clemens.
Just a quick review of the last two years — Republicans were outraged over election and voter registration fraud. U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks, Repu…
I was pleasantly surprised Sunday to learn that thru some sense of introspection the retired jurist has come to terms with the obvious: he is …
Our universities and colleges must acknowledge they had slaves and benefited financially from the slave trade. For example, five Princeton Uni…
With industrial animal agriculture, animal husbandry has been replaced by animal science. The animals are treated like machines. From the mome…
When did we turn from a republic into a banana republic? Did it start with the Obama administration targeting conservative groups using the IRS?
I would like to thank the "Good Samaritan" on Monday who found my purse in the parking lot rack at Hy-Vee on West Kimberly Rd. and turned it i…
The people that are proposing the new gun law in Illinois have already said it will have little impact but let's go ahead and put another law …
Regarding school closings:
