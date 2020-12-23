Letter: Welcome back

It was early March when we all heard about allegation against Father Bud Grant. With this supposedly happening 25-30 years ago, whatever he might have done, the majority of his parishioners forgave him. This man is the most loyal, humble and kindest person I know as a priest of St. Andrew's, Blue Grass, Iowa.

He has made our parish grow and many people have returned to our church because of Father Bud. When he returned on Nov. 29, he was welcomed back with huge applause, and lots of happy tears were shown by many, including himself. He was just as happy as all parishioners to be back.

What a great way to celebrate the first Sunday of Advent. Welcome back, Father Bud.

Deb Ehrecke

Blue Grass

