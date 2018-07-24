Thank you for the Quad-City Times' recent editorial about "robo-truck drivers." If it improves safety and reduces crashes, I'm for it. Machines and robots are replacing human labor everywhere possible with good results. The "robots or machines" can be programmed to obey all safety laws and speed limits. This surely does not exist in the "human" department. The "robots" would be exempt from "hours of driving," they won't get "tired," and they don't have to be paid overtime, or get vacations, health insurance, and retirement benefits. More power to the robots.
"Technology" can and should take care of many of the major problems in "safety" and "crash prevention," but our so called "pro-life" elected lawmakers won't allow it. They legislate in favor of the those who fund their campaigns, such as lobbyists that want rid of speed limits and effective enforcement and cameras. "Money and profits" mean more to them, than the lives that get ran over. That "election campaign funding" isn't coming from the places that want "crash prevention."
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa