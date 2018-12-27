So Donald Trump first wants to "own" the shutdown he caused and then, of course, switches course (has your neck snapped yet?) to blame the Democrats because he was told to by Fox & Friends.
Surprise, surprise?
At least the Democrats have principled ground to stand on; walls have proven ineffective at keeping people out for hundreds if not thousands of years. Where's yours, "President" Trump?
Now we are suffering through the beginnings of what may be a weeks-long shutdown caused by the raving lunatic in the White House having a temper tantrum.
Welcome to the man-child President Trump Shutdown.
You own it, idiot.
Tom Engelmann
Davenport