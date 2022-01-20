 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Well done
Letter: Well done

Cheers to the high school journalism classes! The Davenport School Museum has the first issue of the Davenport High School "Blackhawk" published in 1917 and most issues of high school newspapers since that time. That first issue has articles on the jazz band, football, drama, and one on "DHS Helping to Win the War".

A 1967 student reporter and news director says that the students spent their free hours soliciting ads from area businesses. Printing was done in the industrial arts classes. Frequency was often dictated by finances and the availability of paper during the wars.

The historical significance of the newspapers is reflected in the concerns of students. Two examples: Race relations in Davenport in the 1960s and a dispute between Central and West over the right of girls to wear pants instead of dresses to school in the 1970s.

The Davenport School Museum, 1702 N. Main St., is also online and on Facebook.

Rosanne Krubsack

Davenport

