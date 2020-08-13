Letter: We'll miss Shirley Barrett

Thanks to John Marx for his wonderful tribute to Shirley Barrett, a long-time Dispatch-Argus contributor who passed away on August 6th.

On a cold night last November, I had the pleasure of meeting Shirley at a coffee house in Rock Island. Alone at a nearby table, she struck up a conversation with my fiance and me. When she revealed her name I was hooked, as I love animals too.

Deep into our conversation, she suddenly jumped up from her seat, and, sans coat, bolted out the door. A beautiful Siberian husky was walking by, and she wanted to interview its owner for a possible "Creature Feature" article.

Every day I read her final letter to the Opinion page, which was a beautiful prayer for our country's healing.

Shirley will be missed throughout the Quad Cities, especially by animal lovers.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

