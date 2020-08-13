Letter: We'll miss Shirley Barrett

Thanks to John Marx for his wonderful tribute to Shirley Barrett, a long-time Dispatch-Argus contributor who passed away on August 6th.
On a cold night last November, I had the pleasure of meeting Shirley at a coffee house in Rock Island. Alone at a nearby table, she struck up a conversation with my fiance and me. When she revealed her name I was hooked, as I love animals too.
Deep into our conversation, she suddenly jumped up from her seat, and, sans coat, bolted out the door. A beautiful Siberian husky was walking by, and she wanted to interview its owner for a possible "Creature Feature" article.
Every day I read her final letter to the Opinion page, which was a beautiful prayer for our country's healing.
Shirley will be missed throughout the Quad Cities, especially by animal lovers.
Luanne Beinke
Rock Island
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!