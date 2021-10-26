 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Well qualified
topical

Letter: Well qualified

As a veteran and Davenport resident, I am writing to support a fellow veteran, Mike Matson. Mike is the current mayor of Davenport and is running for reelection. Mike is a retired Army sergeant major and Airborne Ranger. He led the Army ROTC unit at Central High School for 18 years.

As mayor, he continues to be active with veterans issues and projects. Veterans Memorial Park is a project Mike has been with since its inception. Mike helped with the planning, served on the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park board and continues to be supportive of the project. Mike served as the commander of American Legion Post 26. During his tenure as commander, he became involved with the Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center and remains so. Of note is his recent support for "Home Base Iowa."

For several years, Mike was the lead coordinator for the Davenport Veterans Day Parade, a project we worked on together. We have collaborated on multiple veterans projects and his leadership qualities and expertise have made the many projects go smoothly and succeed. These are the same qualities that make him an outstanding mayor.

During these past two years, Mike has governed the City of Davenport with professionalism rooted in his command level experience. Mike is well qualified for mayor. Please vote for Mike Matson in the Davenport election on Nov. 2.

Tom Simmons

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Sold out

Democrats have sold out America by allowing and encouraging the invasion of illegal immigrants into our country. They use words like humanity,…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A bad idea

Train service from Moline to Chicago will not be high-speed public transportation; at best, it will be a three-hour amusement ride. Want to ta…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Their guy

  • Updated

The change in the media with the change of administrations is a dramatic as summer and winter. When Donald Trump was president, every day ther…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Real lies

This is in response to the Oct. 16 letter claiming President Biden is "not capable." Apparently the writer had her head in the sand for the fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News