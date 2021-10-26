Letter: Well qualified

As a veteran and Davenport resident, I am writing to support a fellow veteran, Mike Matson. Mike is the current mayor of Davenport and is running for reelection. Mike is a retired Army sergeant major and Airborne Ranger. He led the Army ROTC unit at Central High School for 18 years.
As mayor, he continues to be active with veterans issues and projects. Veterans Memorial Park is a project Mike has been with since its inception. Mike helped with the planning, served on the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park board and continues to be supportive of the project. Mike served as the commander of American Legion Post 26. During his tenure as commander, he became involved with the Quad-City Veterans Outreach Center and remains so. Of note is his recent support for "Home Base Iowa."
For several years, Mike was the lead coordinator for the Davenport Veterans Day Parade, a project we worked on together. We have collaborated on multiple veterans projects and his leadership qualities and expertise have made the many projects go smoothly and succeed. These are the same qualities that make him an outstanding mayor.
During these past two years, Mike has governed the City of Davenport with professionalism rooted in his command level experience. Mike is well qualified for mayor. Please vote for Mike Matson in the Davenport election on Nov. 2.
Tom Simmons
Davenport