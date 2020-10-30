 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Well suited for job
topical

Letter: Well suited for job

{{featured_button_text}}

Here is why I support Jazmin Newton for Scott County supervisor: Jazmin would bring a well-deserved new look into all aspects of county business. Her background as an attorney, the numerous boards she sits on as well as her diverse background give her a unique perspective not realized by the current board.

I have worked with Jazmin in the past; her energy, her no-nonsense business attitude and thinking out of the box would be well served on the board. Jazmin connects with people and can create coalitions to support community concerns. As a professional businesswoman, mother, wife and daughter, she demonstrates her ability to manage various tasks and be successful.

Also, as a millennial, she can bring a different perspective to current board and county issues. Her continued work in the community has honed and highlighted her leadership skills. Problem solving is a key attribute needed for the board position; Jazmin is well suited for the job.

Michael R. Reyes

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Editor's note

To be considered for publication, election-related letters to the editor must be received by the end of the business day on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News