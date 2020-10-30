Letter: Well suited for job

Here is why I support Jazmin Newton for Scott County supervisor: Jazmin would bring a well-deserved new look into all aspects of county business. Her background as an attorney, the numerous boards she sits on as well as her diverse background give her a unique perspective not realized by the current board.

I have worked with Jazmin in the past; her energy, her no-nonsense business attitude and thinking out of the box would be well served on the board. Jazmin connects with people and can create coalitions to support community concerns. As a professional businesswoman, mother, wife and daughter, she demonstrates her ability to manage various tasks and be successful.

Also, as a millennial, she can bring a different perspective to current board and county issues. Her continued work in the community has honed and highlighted her leadership skills. Problem solving is a key attribute needed for the board position; Jazmin is well suited for the job.

Michael R. Reyes

Bettendorf

