Letter: We're fortunate

Davenport is very fortunate. Great leaders are very hard to come by, and that's why Davenport is very fortunate. Very few, if any, cities across the U.S. have a mayor with the leadership experiences of Mayor Mike Matson.
Retiring from the U.S. Army as a sergeant major (leadership); U.S. Army Ranger (leadership); Joint Forces Special Operations Command supervisor in Afghanistan (leadership); a top-secret security clearance (leadership), you can see that Mike Matson is special.
Upon returning to Davenport, he started the Army JROTC program (leadership) at Davenport Central High School, and was the lead instructor for 18 years.
He is a past commander of the Davenport American Legion Post 26 (leadership). In 2007, he was elected to the Davenport City Council, and served six consecutive terms. In 2019, he was elected mayor of Davenport. When Davenport had the civil unrest in 2020, Mayor Matson didn't "hide." He called a press conference in the early morning hours to update the public.
When COVID-19 hit, he continuously kept the residents of Davenport informed about the policies and procedures the city was putting in place. He made trips to Des Moines and Washington, D.C. to discuss public safety, violent crime strategies and gun violence. Mike listens to the residents. He will meet with you. He will "get back" to you in a timely manner. He will "act" when it's time to act. He is a mayor for all residents of Davenport.
Davenport is very fortunate!
Bill Churchill
Davenport