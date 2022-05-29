Letter:We're not as divided as some say

Who are we, as Americans? We are told that we are more polarized than we have been since the Civil War, but is that true? It depends on what questions are asked. When we are polled about divisive issues, the majority of citizens still fall in the moderate zone. 1. The majority are pro-choice, with some restrictions. 2. The majority are for common sense gun regulation without impeding the Second Amendment. Why are military-grade weapons on the street? 3. The majority believe that climate change is caused by human activity and that it is a serious problem. 4. The majority believe that our immigration system is broken; that we can have strong borders and still take in “the huddled masses”. 5. The majority want to fully fund the police, but train them to support civil rights for all. So why can’t we pass bipartisan laws addressing these issues? Maybe because some people want to distract us, and foster conflict over issues that aren’t really a problem: Critical Race Theory, vaccinations and masks, replacement theory. What could be their motivation? In times of confusion, I say, “Follow the money” and you’ll find the corruption and propaganda. Solutions include getting every legal citizen to the polls, and making sure everyone educates themselves about the real issues and the candidates. Find multiple sources of information to be sure you’re not being indoctrinated by people who have a personal stake in the game. Who’s getting richer? Who is funding your news? Be skeptical.