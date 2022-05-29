 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter:We're not as divided as some say

Letters logo

Who are we, as Americans? We are told that we are more polarized than we have been since the Civil War, but is that true? It depends on what questions are asked. When we are polled about divisive issues, the majority of citizens still fall in the moderate zone. 1. The majority are pro-choice, with some restrictions. 2. The majority are for common sense gun regulation without impeding the Second Amendment. Why are military-grade weapons on the street? 3. The majority believe that climate change is caused by human activity and that it is a serious problem. 4. The majority believe that our immigration system is broken; that we can have strong borders and still take in “the huddled masses”. 5. The majority want to fully fund the police, but train them to support civil rights for all. So why can’t we pass bipartisan laws addressing these issues? Maybe because some people want to distract us, and foster conflict over issues that aren’t really a problem: Critical Race Theory, vaccinations and masks, replacement theory. What could be their motivation? In times of confusion, I say, “Follow the money” and you’ll find the corruption and propaganda. Solutions include getting every legal citizen to the polls, and making sure everyone educates themselves about the real issues and the candidates. Find multiple sources of information to be sure you’re not being indoctrinated by people who have a personal stake in the game. Who’s getting richer? Who is funding your news? Be skeptical.

People are also reading…

Lori O'Dell McCollum

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The problem with America

Letter: The problem with America

People are the undisputed cause of “climate” change. The scientific community is expected to fix the problem by replacing fossil fuels, cow fa…

Letter: Replacement theory is bunk

Letter: Replacement theory is bunk

America is a nation of immigrants unless you count the native peoples who were long ago rounded up and dumped on undesirable land. “Americans”…

Letter: Abortion is wrong

Letter: Abortion is wrong

For you people who believe in abortion, "It's not your body you are making a decision about, it's the life of a baby!" Anyone who thinks abort…

Letter: Suggestion for schools

Letter: Suggestion for schools

This is only a thought/suggestion, but what about considering having each student or each grade over a period of time have the students' prima…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News