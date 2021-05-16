Letter: We're not done yet

On May 2, a letter appeared in the paper criticizing Don Wooten's views regarding increasing racial discrimination in our country. The letter writer seems to think the civil rights movement and laws of the 1960's magically solved discrimination.

The laws forced states to admit Black people to schools, restaurants, theaters and other public venues. However, it didn't change the views of people who remained convinced of the superiority of whites. We don't have to travel south to confront this mindset. We are seeing more and more violence directed at all non-white races. White supremacy is the goal of many groups. I'm not surprised that the writer brought Donald Trump into the conversation. Trump, as president, by word and deed encouraged the white supremacist movement.

It was nice that he recognized non-white persons who have been successful in their lives. However, contrary to his statement, the "American Dream" is not an equal opportunity for everyone. There are people working two and three jobs just to keep their families sheltered, fed and clothed.