Letter: We're not stupid
Letter: We're not stupid

I recently perused a 2020 Gallup poll surveying public trust/mistrust of mass media. The results weren't favorable for "The Press."

Let me expound.

Explaining the distrust/disdain from "my" (right/Republican) side is easy. We're not stupid.

Conservatives recognized the press' blatant, anti-Trump prejudice the day he announced. We viewed/attended rallies, then watched them totally mis-characterized on cable news. We read "journalists" boasting about abandoning basic journalistic principles. The AP's obvious bias, embodied in anonymously-sourced, salacious headlines and slanted narratives didn't escape our notice.

The term "Fake News" didn't just fall out of the sky. It entered our vernacular after we caught the media continuously lying. By the time Mueller imploded, we didn't believe a word. We still don't. We'll never be back.

Tech billionaires saw the doubt. They're not stupid.

Propaganda's their bread-and-butter. They can't brook a skeptical, informed public. Thus began the "purge," a pogrom of demonetizing, deplatforming and shadow-banning conservatives. To counter "disinformation," Facebook's "Ministry of Truth" created the "Fact-Check." God only knows how many trillions of times Zuckerberg/Goebbels' reliably-partisan "Fake-Checkers" have promulgated their "Big Truths."

Unsurprisingly, many on the "other" (left-Democrat) side are somewhat distrustful. They're not stupid.

Liberals recognized, embraced and retold the lies because it advanced the cause. Their hatred for, and obsession with the Orange-man justified every abuse of the truth. "By any means necessary" means exactly that.

Finally, Gallup found that only 9% of Americans have "a great deal" of trust in what's on "the news" and in "the newspaper."

You guessed it. They're stupid.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

