Letter: We're the problem

Willful ignorance is a phrase I've seen often recently. Quite ignorant of many topics, I comment anyway. I don't know guns and I've never personally had a baby or an abortion, but I comment anyway. I do listen to both "Mob Media" as well as "State-Run Media". Yet, I must admit "Trumpers" appear to me to be the more thoughtful of the letter writers. I suppose you have to be pretty thoughtful to find things about Trump to like.

I don't consider Trump to be evil. He's doing his best. No leader would've foreseen this pandemic's severity. If mistakes were made, they were proven to be errors via hindsight. Everyone, even scientists, disagree on these things.

Trump, alone, isn't the problem. We are. Democrats are screaming, "the sky is falling!" Republicans are yelling, "no, it's not!"

"Trump is to blame!"

"No he's not!"

Like high school students singing, "you can't do that, you can't do that," the other side chants, "scoreboard, scoreboard." No one's cheering for or helping the players.