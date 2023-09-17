I have been following city elections for many years in Davenport. Every two years I think, "It can't get any worse." It has. Our current mayor has his inner circle. If you are not in it, you are out of luck.
I have found that the young and the unconnected are powerless in Davenport. Despite the fact that Davenport has a thriving downtown district and opportunities for Millennials and Gen Zers, these young men and women are fleeing our city.
Until there is a voice for the young people of Davenport the problems will continue. This is why I am voting for Brandon Westmoreland for mayor of Davenport this year. He is a businessman and a salesman who understands finance. He is a father who wants his kids to go to schools that work and live in a city where it is safe to play outside. Mr. Westmoreland has also made it clear in his campaign that he wants to open city hall to those on the outside. His campaign is focused on addressing the needs of those Davenport citizens who have been ignored by the powers that be.
This October I am voting for real change and empowerment in the mayoral primary. Brandon Westmoreland is a businessman and a dad, not a politician. He will change this city, right the wrongs and make Davenport accessible for every citizen.
Paul Baresel
Davenport