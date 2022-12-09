Letter: We've done nothing to solve America's problems

I have grown tired of hearing about the problems that we continue to face in America. The same problems we had in 1980 are still unsolved today, why?

Immigration, healthcare, poverty, climate change, gun control, dark money buying elections — what are we doing different today? Correct — nothing.

Quit blaming the folks we elected to office — they are not working for "We the people" — they are working for the "special interest money folks" who paid for their election expenses.

Stop blaming the far-left and the far-right; they are the minority. Look at where the money is coming from and what influence that money is buying.

Why do we have the highest drug prices?

Do we have a gun problem or a government that will not do anything about the problem?

Are the jobs of today keeping people from poverty or working poor and still drawing food stamps and rental assistance?

Is it really getting warmer outside or are the days just getting longer?

We have many paid for think tanks in America that are bought and paid for by corporate-money interests, however, many of them will not address the problems we are facing in America because it is not in their interest.

If we want to keep our democracy, we must start to solve our problems, and we the people must start to demand it.

Robert Kennedy once said, "Some men see things as they are and say why? I see things that never were and say why not."

Dave Fuller

Davenport