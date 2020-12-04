 Skip to main content
Letter: We've got a mess
COVID-19 is administering a genuine economic beating on the city of Rock Island and the effects have become visibly noticeable.

I am a 70-year resident of Rock Island and I remember better times for the city. I also remember the not so good times when Case, International Harvester and the Rock Island Lines closed their doors and folded up their tracks. Yet, those losses at the time seemed to be lesser obstacles to overcome than the virus we all now face.

My three greatest concerns are for the overall negative financial impacts on individuals and families who can least afford them, the already hard-hit downtown business owners that are impacted by reduced business hours due to negative crowd behaviors and the youngest of our city school children affected by not being in their structured classrooms and learning environments. In short, we got a mess on our hands.

I am not writing to complain or offer solutions. All I possess are thoughts and opinions. Yet, I do have one hope and it is that someone sitting behind a desk on the corner of 15th Street and 3rd Avenue better have a plan and know how to implement it.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

