Letter: We've made progress

Deep faith in God played a major part in the founding of our country. Despite the faults of the founders and corruption in the institutions and systems that have been established in the last 250 years, America has brought more good to the world than any other in history.

How can this be? Because Americans have personally continued to strive toward the goals laid out in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, like "all men are created equal".

Have we failed to reach the goals? Of course. But progress has been made. There are many more Americans who love our neighbor than those who don’t.

For us to be able to make any sense out of the evils that we see and experience (and commit), we can discover that good can come from the consequences of an evil. For example, the consequences of racism can be turned into good, but we must let love and constructive progress replace our anger, not hatred and demolition.

Virtue is missing in much of our culture; vice is prominent. Self-denial is mostly practiced for personal gain, rarely for the good of our family, friends or community.