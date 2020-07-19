Letter: What a mess

I was driving south on the lovely Great River Road into LeClaire recently. Passing me in the opposite lane was a rendering truck. The smell was horrific. Understanding the problem of hauling such cargo on a day when the temperature exceeded 90 degrees, I waited for the offending odor to dissipate. It didn't.

Arriving in LeClaire, it seemed to increase in potency.

I had the top down on my car, so I was able to take in a sight that is too awful to describe in detail. It seems the rendering truck deposited some of its cargo on the busiest intersection of lovely downtown LeClaire.

My eyes, nose, taste, and possibly what's left of my hearing, were impacted. This also unfortunately seemed to be intentional.

I believe in our powerful and economically sound regional farm economy. But, this has happened before. I just wish I could render unto the processor some swift justice.

Ron Schiltz

LeClaire

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0