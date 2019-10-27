I recently attended a Davenport school board candidate forum.
The topics included safety, mental health, appropriateness of police and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, zero tolerance policy, racial disproportionality, budget, attracting diverse employees, disruptive students.
I heard no mention of education.
According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. is in 38th place out of 71 countries in math scores and 24th place in science.
Many young people can’t make change, don’t know basic grammar, history, geography, civics and lack critical thinking skills.
"Like" has become the all-purpose word.
You have free articles remaining.
Perhaps the Davenport School Board should be more concerned with the poor quality of education.
Iowa Core seems to be a disaster.
One suggestion for disruptive students. Change what they’re eating. A study showed marked improvement in behavior when preservatives, additives and genetically modified organisms were eliminated from school lunches.
Mike Angelos
Davenport