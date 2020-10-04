Letter: What about flooding?

As I read the Sept. 20 article by Alma Gaul on the 2nd Street development in Davenport, I found it very informative and insightful, with a positive message of growth for the future of downtown Davenport.

What I failed to see in the article was any reference to what mitigating efforts are planned to incorporate the flooding issues for the area into the development plan. I recall that just a little less than a year and a half ago, we read article after article related to the impact of the flooding for the area, caused by the breaching of the Hesco barriers, and what the city had planned to do to address long-term development along the river.

It now appears that we have forgotten that tragic flood and the impact it had on businesses and individuals downtown. I would ask that you to revisit the article, and in a balanced response to the issues of flooding, investigate what building, code and infrastructure changes are going to make this new phase of development safer and less impactful to the businesses, visitors and residences of the area.

Paul Alagna

Davenport

