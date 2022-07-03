Letter: What about Hunter's laptop?

"Shameful” and “repulsive” were how former Attorney General William Barr recently described the coordinated efforts of mainstream and social media to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop stories before the election of 2020. Recall that an exit poll of Biden voters conducted by McLaughlin Polling/Media Research Center found they would have given Trump a landslide victory in 2020 had they been aware of even one of the six major stories that were suppressed. So the greatest obstacle to an informed electorate and hence free and fair elections is unquestionably the media. That situation was summarized by DC Circuit Court Judge Laurence Silberman in a March 20, 2021, story in the Epoch Times who said “The increased power of the press is so dangerous today because we are very close to one-party control of these institutions” adding that Fox is the only remaining major independent news source. So now, instead of usefully exposing viewers to the damage from any one of the multiple disasters that their candidate has given us, we see the media broadcasting a “made for TV” show trial of Trump based on yet another of their crazy false narratives.