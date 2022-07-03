 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC

Letter: What about Hunter's laptop?

Letters logo

"Shameful” and “repulsive” were how former Attorney General William Barr recently described the coordinated efforts of mainstream and social media to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop stories before the election of 2020. Recall that an exit poll of Biden voters conducted by McLaughlin Polling/Media Research Center found they would have given Trump a landslide victory in 2020 had they been aware of even one of the six major stories that were suppressed. So the greatest obstacle to an informed electorate and hence free and fair elections is unquestionably the media. That situation was summarized by DC Circuit Court Judge Laurence Silberman in a March 20, 2021, story in the Epoch Times who said “The increased power of the press is so dangerous today because we are very close to one-party control of these institutions” adding that Fox is the only remaining major independent news source. So now, instead of usefully exposing viewers to the damage from any one of the multiple disasters that their candidate has given us, we see the media broadcasting a “made for TV” show trial of Trump based on yet another of their crazy false narratives.

People are also reading…

Robert E. Scott

Milan

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Letter: Take responsibility, Biden

Mr. "Don't Blame Me" is at it again. President Biden is now blaming the oil companies for the high gas prices. These are the same oil companie…

Letter: A party of grievance

Letter: A party of grievance

What are Republicans for? We know what they are against — anything Democrats favor. But what are they for? The evidence suggests they are for …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News