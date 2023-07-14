Mark Schwiebert wrote about all of President Biden's accomplishments in the last 2½ years, but I don't think he went far enough. And Don Wooten wrote a (long) essay defining woke that could have been done in one word - ridiculous.

Take inflation for example. What inflation? That's a dirty word that's not even in our president's vocabulary. We have enjoyed record-low prices on just about everything, especially gas.

The well-planned-out and orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Just because Biden left American citizens and billions of dollars worth of state of the art military equipment behind, so what? We have an abundance of both.

People talk about the border crisis, but how can there be a crisis when we don't have a border anymore? Alejandro Mayorkas has assured us that the border is secure and will continue to be secure.

That father figure factor is something we look for in our presidents. I don't think even President Biden's harshest critics can deny that he has that certain something. Swag, cool, age, and being woke count.

Frugality with our money like it was his own and Hunter Biden's. No president in modern history has been more frugal. Look at his last budget. There was a time when "the kid from Scranton" didn't have two nickels to rub together, which is why he's so frugal.

Wisdom and a look to the future. Look at who he picked as his vice president. Kamala Harris is probably a genius with an infectious laugh who is more than qualified to be president right now.

Jim Vize

Moline