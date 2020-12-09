Letter: What are they thinking?

As a citizen in Iowa, I am watching the U.S. Senate race runoff. I am curious as to the thinking of the citizens of Georgia.

Are they thinking in terms of only Republican or Democrat?

Are they thinking in terms of protecting life in the womb or killing the pre-born child?

Are they thinking in terms of supporting the police or defunding them?

Are they thinking of loving America in justice and truth or lying to get votes?

Are they thinking that they vote as their conscience allows or will their vote be bought?

But lastly, no matter how they vote, will the vote be counted correctly?

I believe it was Stalin who noted that the voting does not matter but the counting does. Will democracy triumph or will we continue on the path to socialism?

I certainly hope and pray that the voting does not change America for the evil of the Democratic Party.

God bless all the legal voters in the great state of Georgia.

William Grothus

Bettendorf

