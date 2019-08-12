Our members of Congress need to join the majority of their Democratic colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives and call for an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.
What more are they waiting for? We have the unindicted co-conspirator charge from the Cohen investigation, the litany of obstruction of justice counts from the Mueller report, his repeated lies about the Trump Tower meeting, the Helinski meeting, the repeated racism, the emoluments clause violations, the Muslim ban and the more than 900 cases of additional child separations despite a court order to stop.
How is it even possible that none of these actions cross our members' redlines for an impeachment inquiry? What are they waiting for to fulfill their constitutional duty?
Andrew Kelley
Clinton