Letter: What can I do about the climate crisis? BEMU to Chicago

The rather awkward acronym BEMU is a train-related term for Battery Electric Multiple Unit. A BEMU is not pulled by a diesel locomotive, but each individual coach is propelled by electric motors powered by batteries. All the coaches work together to make up an entire train. More about a BEMU below.

We recently drove our eldest granddaughter to the Art Institute of Chicago spending as much time in traffic in Chicago as getting there and back. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a regularly scheduled train that could get us to Chicago economically and enjoy ourselves while traveling? Perhaps we would go to Chicago more often. Perhaps Illinois and Amtrak could use a little push to make this happen.

Coincidentally, the distance from the Quad Cities to Chicago fits the BEMU’s next generation operating parameters well. I personally love diesel and steam trains but know that our entire world needs to become more electrified to combat the adverse effects of anthropogenic climate change. Even better, we can power the BEMU with renewable electricity to reduce the carbon footprint even further.

Quieter, cleaner, and more economical to operate, using a BEMU may be the kick the Illinois leadership needs to finally re-institute Quad-Cities to Chicago rail service.