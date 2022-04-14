Letter: What can I learn?

On April 11, I read with delight the column by Debilyn Molineaux, the co-founder of The Fulcrum. She stated that when political discussions become about win/lose, everybody loses. I completely agree with her. We must regain our ability to look for solutions where everybody wins, or a compromise. The way it is now seems to be only about making oneself right and the other person wrong, and this approach will never result in anything more than people becoming more entrenched in their position and more polarized. We currently seem to be operating exclusively from the latter paradigm. How I would love to see us regain the ability to really listen to one another with respect and ask, what can I learn through well thought out questions that will help us resolve our issues?