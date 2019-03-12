Everyone has read about the issues connected to the Davenport School District. It is hard to read about how many qualified individuals are being let go. What can the community do to help? I worked at one of the elementary schools for five years. I know the dedication of teachers and staff. The students will be the ones who will suffer because of this move. There will be limited opportunities for them.
We need to prepare our children for their future. They need nurses and librarians. I have not heard one word from the school board about what the community can do.
We are out here wanting to improve the education of Davenport students.
Speak up school board, and do it before it is too late.
Nancy Rudnick
Davenport