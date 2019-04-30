U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, blacklisted any consultants or vendors who work for primary challengers even in secure blue districts.
It is a policy meant to deter any new voices in the Democratic Party. Bustos should support fair competition rather than blacklist candidates that have energized young voters and brought integral issues like climate change to the forefront.
Young Democrats at 40 college campuses (led by the Harvard College Democrats) have announced a boycott of the DCCC. Bustos scoffed in reply, stating they had pulled in a record of $32 million last cycle. But that money didn’t come from individual voters who support her; the majority came from health care lobbyists that oppose health care reform.
The old guard failed to beat Donald Trump and they continue to vote like 1980’s Republicans (which tells you just how far to the right current Republicans have gone today).
The DCCC doesn’t recognize that independent voters want change, even if it comes in the form of a grifter like Trump. Bustos thinks she won the 17th District because she’s a centrist, but Lane Evans was one of the most liberal members of Congress and was elected 12 times.
If the DCCC thinks voters will turn-out simply based on their hatred of Trump, they are sorely mistaken. They will simply stay home or vote third-party.
Devin Hansen
Coal Valley