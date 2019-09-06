I have known Dan Portes for 30 years. We were neighbors and friends and raised our children together. He is a great husband and father and totally committed to the City of Davenport. His willingness to serve on the Davenport School Board, his commitment to school activities and his leadership at the Chamber of Commerce are clear evidence of a person who can accomplish great things.
What I like the most is that he has a great passion for all he does and people can call him and ask his assistance and he will go the extra mile to help. I am a lifelong resident of Davenport and was a real estate agent for over 25 years. I know Davenport has challenges and Dan is exactly what Davenport needs for our future.
Gretchen Cordt
Davenport