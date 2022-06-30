 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What did SCOTUS ruling really mean?

I, like many conservatives, celebrate the immediate effect of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. But more importantly, how did the court arrive at that decision?

Roe v. Wade was premised upon a right to medical privacy, which has a long history of legal precedent and is foundational to medical ethics. This same decision which protected a woman's "right" to an abortion also protected her from having the state force abortion upon her such as in China's one-child policy,

Medical privacy has come under attack as the Biden administration has undertaken a policy of forced vaccination without passage of law. This policy likely will not stand up to strict scrutiny but only a rational basis which is the lowest form of protection for people.

There are many reasons for the reversal of Roe v. Wade rather than no longer applying strict scrutiny to such cases.

Unfortunately, the court has signaled a retreat from deciding cases involving medical privacy and bodily integrity. Have our bodies come under the strict control of the state? I think that the Supreme Court may have thrown out the baby with the bath water.

David Hartsuch

Bettendorf

