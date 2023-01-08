 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What did you think would happen?

Everyone could have seen this Republican train wreck coming if they had paid attention and kept an open mind. What did you expect when evangelical Christians got in bed with the NRA, tax cutting deregulators and closet racist/white supremacists.

It has become clear in recent years that the anti-abortion/evangelical Christian wing of the Republican party is not Christian. They sold their souls to the NRA gun merchants who care more about profits than the lives of our children. They fell in with the anti-tax and deregulators who care only about their profits and bank accounts no matter the harm to consumers and struggling families. They voted with clearly racist and xenophobic forces to get their way no matter the pain caused to their neighbors.

Should we be surprised this toxic brew, devised to gain political power, would end up as an anti-democratic, anti-institutional non-governing party? Kevin McCarthy has sold his soul to the most radical element of what’s left of the GOP and given away any prospects of being able to lead a functioning U.S. House. Republican voters must be so proud of what we see in D.C., and the freak show that is just beginning.

Larry Hodgden

Tipton

