 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What happened to backing the badge?

Letters logo

These are America's darkest days.

Gangs of thugs attack our Capital on January 6, 2021. So sad these same people are now on the internet putting targets on the back of law enforcement officers and boldly threatening to harm them.

The worst part is that many people in congress haven't spoken out against these threats Everyone should be broken-hearted. What would our country be like if these threats caused our law enforcement officers to not come when called. The other side hasn't called for attacks on law enforcement officers or congress people.

Let us pray that they don't, lose their minds and go down this crazy track. Finally you that love law and order and people sworn to up hold it. Must let your congress people know you want them to speak up. This is how all of us can truly back the badge. The lives we save may our own law enforcement officers.

People are also reading…

Robert L. Davis

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter:Enforce loitering laws

Letter:Enforce loitering laws

No loitering signs abound in the QCA at convenience stores open 24/7 and other stores open early and late — places where disaffected, lost sou…

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

For 50 years, climatologists have sounded the alarm that climate change is man-made and poses an existential threat to life on Earth. Today, s…

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

A big “thank you” to the family that unexpectedly paid for our cherry pie at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday! It was closing time, and I was o…

Letter:Startups can be tough

Letter:Startups can be tough

For years, universities have touted how their alumni networks benefit graduates. Recently, Professor Garfinkel of Iowa University decided to s…

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Politicians regularly tell us that small businesses are the backbone of our economy but very few actually craft policies that will help small-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News