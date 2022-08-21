Letter: What happened to backing the badge?

These are America's darkest days.

Gangs of thugs attack our Capital on January 6, 2021. So sad these same people are now on the internet putting targets on the back of law enforcement officers and boldly threatening to harm them.

The worst part is that many people in congress haven't spoken out against these threats Everyone should be broken-hearted. What would our country be like if these threats caused our law enforcement officers to not come when called. The other side hasn't called for attacks on law enforcement officers or congress people.

Let us pray that they don't, lose their minds and go down this crazy track. Finally you that love law and order and people sworn to up hold it. Must let your congress people know you want them to speak up. This is how all of us can truly back the badge. The lives we save may our own law enforcement officers.

Robert L. Davis

Davenport